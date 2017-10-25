4th annual Scarecrow Spooktacular coming up

The fourth annual Scarecrow Spooktacular sponsored by Keep Banks County Beautiful will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the downtown Homer at Veteran’s Park and along Historic Hwy. 441 within the town limits.
All scarecrows must include recycled or reused items, along with wood and straw.
“Get creative and have fun,” Leslie George states. “Feel free to put up a sign letting everyone know that this is your scarecrow.
Prizes will be awarded for the “most creative” in each division.
The scarecrows will be up through Nov. 4.
For more information, call 706-318-5448.
