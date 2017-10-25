Auburn council discusses police matters during work session

Auburn City Council had somewhat of an unusual work session meeting on Oct. 19. All of the items on the agenda dealt with the police department.
Items on the work session agenda that could be voted on at the 6 p.m. council meeting on Nov. 2, include:
•the updated and revised contract with Professional Probation Services Inc. (PPSI) to provide professional probation services to offenders sentenced by the Municipal Court of Auburn. There is no increase in supervision fees. Offenders pay all costs to PPSI, with the fines collected by PPSI then forwarded to the city court. Keith Ward, executive vice president of PPSI, attended the meeting to answer any questions the council might have.
•reclassifying two of the four support services positions into one police officer position. An additional officer position is needed to continue the city’s participation in the Gwinnett Metro Task Force, due to the current officer assigned to this position being pulled as of this month to assist with CID cases, without reducing the number of personnel in uniform patrol. Police chief Carl Moulder said plans were to install a phone in the lobby of the police department for people to have access to at night.
•the purchase of two vehicles for the police department - one to replace a vehicle that was totaled in June of this year. The $14,580 received from the insurance company would go towards the purchases and plans are to trade in two more vehicles – 2007 Ford Mustang and 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
•leasing two marked police vehicles to replace two older units. Leasing through Banks of the Ozarks at the cost of $1,148 per month is recommended. The lease rate is 3.50 percent fixed for five years.
The council also met for approximately 25 minutes in closed session during the Oct. 19 meeting to discuss personnel. Lt. Chris Hodge was included in part of the closed session.
The work session was the final one for police chief Moulder. He will retire from the police department on Nov. 4.
Auburn council discusses police matters during work session
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry