Marion Betts (10-24-17)

Marion Bona Moon Betts, 88, died Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Born in Comer, she was the daughter of the late Lytton Moon and Ida Moon. Mrs. Betts attended the University of West Georgia, where she played several sports, including basketball and softball. She went on to a career as a patients account manager at Brawner Psychiatric Hospital in Smyrna where she retired.
Upon her retirement, she returned to Madison County where she was a resident of the Paoli community. Mrs. Betts was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church and New Hope Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Louis Betts, and her son, Kenneth Betts.
Survivors include Nancy (Jerry) Miller, Leigh Ann (Philip) Munro, and Howard (Sandy) Betts; grandchildren Rebecca Weeks, Rachel Hunt, Ben Munro, Esther Claassen, Thomas Munro, Jamie Whiddon, Jeremiah Miller and Bobby Betts; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Carlton.
Donations may be made to the New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 556, Comer, GA 30629.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
