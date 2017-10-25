New industry in Commerce waits OK from company

Jackson County continues to pursue an industry for Commerce, but an announcement waits for specific conditions to be negotiated.
The industry is expected to be a distribution center that would be about 1 million square feet and is considering a 97-acre site in the Commerce 85 Logistics Park. It is expected to be near the Ollie’s distribution center that is on Steve Reynolds Industrial Boulevard.
The land is owned by Rooker, a real estate company in Atlanta that developed the business park. The Commerce park is adjacent to Interstate 85 and along Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
The Jackson County Industrial Development Authority has been dealing with the potential industry for more than three months. The IDA has met twice in closed session for about 50 minutes each time.
See the full story in the Oct. 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
