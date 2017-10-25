Eight votes were cast in the City of Commerce election during the first six days of early voting and three votes had been mailed in as of Tuesday morning.
Early voting began on Oct. 16 at the Ponchie Beck Vote Center (Gordon Street Center, Jefferson) for all Elections (City of Commerce, City of Jefferson, Town of Braselton and the special election for House 117) and will continue until Saturday, Oct. 28. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.
The last week of early voting includes:
•Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — The Ponchie Beck Vote Center (Gordon Street Center) 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson: All City of Commerce, City of Jefferson and Special Election for House 117 voters can vote at this location.
•Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — Commerce Park and Rec Center, 204 Carson Street, Commerce: All City of Commerce, City of Jefferson and Special Election for House 117 voters can vote at this location.
•Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — Braselton Police and Municipal Building, 5040 Hwy 53: Only the Town of Braselton can vote at this location.
Absentee by mail applications are available by calling the office 706-367-6377. An application is also located on the Jackson County website and Secretary of State website.
Commerce voting satellite opens Monday
