Elections office gives update on early voting

Over 170 votes have been cast in the first six days of early voting in Jackson County.
Jennifer Logan, with the Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office, said four votes have been cast in Braselton, 13 for the House 117 special election, eight in Commerce and 151 in Jefferson. The department has also mailed out several ballots and received three back for the Jefferson and Commerce elections and two back in the Braselton election.
Early voting began on Oct. 16 at the Ponchie Beck Vote Center (Gordon Street Center, Jefferson) for all Elections (City of Commerce, City of Jefferson, Town of Braselton and the special election for House 117) and will continue until Saturday, Oct. 28. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.
After Oct. 28, Braselton voters can only vote at the Braselton satellite.
DETAILS
The last week of early voting includes:
•Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — The Ponchie Beck Vote Center (Gordon Street Center) 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson: All City of Commerce, City of Jefferson and Special Election for House 117 voters can vote at this location.
•Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — Commerce Park and Rec Center, 204 Carson Street, Commerce: All City of Commerce, City of Jefferson and Special Election for House 117 voters can vote at this location.
•Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — Braselton Police and Municipal Building, 5040 Hwy 53: Only the Town of Braselton can vote at this location.
Absentee by mail applications are available by calling the office 706-367-6377. An application is also located on the Jackson County website and Secretary of State website.
