Aggressive timeline set for ag center

Bids could be let as soon as next spring for the construction of a multi-million-dollar agricultural event center in Jackson County.
Planning for the event center got under way this week with the formation of a citizens’ planning committee. The group is expected to have a full committee report to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners by Jan. 31, 2018.
Marty Clark was named chairman of the group with Phil Page serving as vice-chairman. Josh Whitworth was named chairman of the facility design sub-committee; Mark Shirley chairman of the location sub-committee; Andy Byers chairman of the funding sub-committee; and Charlie Howington chairman of the public relations sub-committee.
The group plans to meet again in early December.
