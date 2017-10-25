City of Jefferson proposes changes to parking regs

Jefferson leaders have proposed changes to the city’s parking regulations and fines in hopes of remedying on-street parking problems in Bryan Mill subdivision.
The code amendments were actually put up for a vote at Monday night’s city council meeting, but councilman Mark Mobley asked that action be postponed to allow the public to weigh in on the changes at the council’s Nov. 13 work session.
“It looks good to me and our folks have done good work and I appreciate that,” Mobley said. “But I’d like for our public to be able to look at this amendment and give us some input on how it would play out in their lives.”
The changes include removing all “no parking” signs from the neighborhood. With those signs in place, any vehicle parked along the street — regardless of the reason — would warrant a citation, according to state law.
But the changes also include doubling fines for parking violations and the clarifying setbacks for fire hydrants and driveways. It’s illegal for any vehicle to be parked within 10 feet of a fire hydrant or driveway on the same side of the street as a vehicle is already parked.
The changes will also reduce the time a parked vehicle can remain in one location without a citation, from 48 hours to 12 hours.
The council did, however, approve one amendment on Monday, increasing the city’s minimum pavement width for a local street from 24 feet to 26 feet to improve the ability to pass vehicles parked on one or both sides of the street.
See the full story in the Oct. 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
