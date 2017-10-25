JEFFERSON - Minister Angela Lucille Gresham Jackson, 55, entered into rest Sunday, October 22, 2017.
Minister Jackson was born in Winder, the daughter of the late Lonnie and Minnie Wilson Gresham. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and a 1980 graduate of Jefferson High School. Angela was an Ordained Minister, and was retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.
Survivors include her husband, Stevie Jackson, Jefferson; three sons, Stephen Rashad Jackson, Jefferson, Christopher Jackson and his wife Denetra, Jefferson, and Leeandrus Swift, Jefferson; two daughters, Raisa Swift, Jefferson, and Brianna Swift, Jefferson; two sisters, Sylvia Shields, Rome, and Veronica Gresham, Jefferson; one brother, Morris Gresham, Jefferson; and three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brayden and Mason Jackson.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 27, from the New Salem Baptist Church with Pastor Hazel Quarles, Minister Julius Mack, Minister Calvin Maddox, and Reverend Jonista Lewis officiating. Reverend R.E. Cooper will deliver the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with cousins and 1980 classmates honored as pallbearers. Ministers and their spouses will serve as honorary pallbearers. Flower ladies will be classmates and cousins. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 26, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Minister Angela Jackson (10-22-17)
