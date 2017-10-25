Jackson County’s volleyball season ended against the same team as last year, but the loss perhaps felt different this time around.
Playing in the state quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years, the Panthers (33-12) fell to Pace Academy in three sets — two of which were competitive — after being dominated a year ago in the state tournament by the private school powerhouse.
“We raised the nets up this week; we got out the blocking pads; we did everything we knew to prepare,” coach Ron Fowler said. “We knew that obviously they’d be a lot taller than we are. They beat us last year in the Sweet 16 — (they were) state runners-up — and our girls came out and did one heck of a job.”
Points were scarce last year in the Panthers’ loss to the Knights, as they dropped all three sets by double digits, including a 25-6 loss in the opening set. But in this match — which was played on a neutral floor at Holy Innocents rather than at Pace — Jackson County stayed within striking distance in the first set before falling 25-19. The Panthers lost the second set convincingly, 25-13, but threatened in the third set to extend the match to a fourth set before losing 25-22.
“Their coach at the end basically told us we’re the best defensive team they’ve played all year,” Fowler said. “I know our girls are hurting right now. I’m hurting. But that’s definitely a match to hang our hats on towards next year.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers bow out with loss to elite program
