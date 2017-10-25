If you asked head coach Michael Brown who the best team in Region 8-A is, chances are he would tell you the Athens Academy Spartans are the team to beat with only a handful of games left in the regular season.
Looking at the Spartans (8-0) track record in 2017, it’s safe to say they have a strong case to be. The Spartans are one of two undefeated teams (Prince Avenue) left in Region 8-A. They’ve topped the 30-point mark four times this season including dropping 71 points on Lakeview Academy. The most points the defense has given up this season is 24.
“They’re very talented,” Brown said. “They have a tremendous amount of speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball, and playing very fast and aggressive.
“Just in the films we’ve seen so far, they’re really just dominating their opponents. So, we’ll have our hands full.”
Tigers to face region co-leading Spartans in Region 8-A showdown
