JHS cheerleaders take third at South Forsyth

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 25. 2017
The Jefferson competitive cheerleading team took third out of five teams Saturday at South Forsyth. With 72.16 points, the Dragons finished behind Chestatee (82.5) and Gilmer County (77.83) and placed ahead of Perry (68.33) and Northside Columbus (57.83).
“We have been working on adding in another stunt group and basket toss, which should improve our scores,” coach Hillary Jones said. “We plan to take that to the competition at Putnam County High School this weekend. We have increased our scores at every competition, which has been our focus. Our team has continued to pay attention to detail, and our coaches really push technique and consistency so that we can achieve our goals.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.