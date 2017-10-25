The Jefferson competitive cheerleading team took third out of five teams Saturday at South Forsyth. With 72.16 points, the Dragons finished behind Chestatee (82.5) and Gilmer County (77.83) and placed ahead of Perry (68.33) and Northside Columbus (57.83).
“We have been working on adding in another stunt group and basket toss, which should improve our scores,” coach Hillary Jones said. “We plan to take that to the competition at Putnam County High School this weekend. We have increased our scores at every competition, which has been our focus. Our team has continued to pay attention to detail, and our coaches really push technique and consistency so that we can achieve our goals.”
JHS cheerleaders take third at South Forsyth
