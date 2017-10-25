The Jackson County competitive cheerleading team tallied a season-high raw score of 62 during a Saturday meet at Alcovy but finished second with a score of 53 after point deductions.
Region 8-AAA foe Monroe Area won the competition with 59 points.
“We tried some new things at this competition, and unveiled more tumbling and a more difficult pyramid,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “Overall, I am very pleased with our performance, and we plan to work out the kinks of routine this week and next to be ready for region.”
The Region 8-AAA meet is set for Nov. 4 at Putnam County High School.
Panther cheerleaders record highest raw score of season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry