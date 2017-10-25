East Jackson cross country runner Shane Shelafoe took second, as did the Eagle team in the overall standings, last Wednesday at Riverside to close the regular season.
Shelafoe was edged by five seconds by Pace Academy’s Jack Douglass, who passed Shelafoe in the last 60-70 meters
“He’s not super, super fast — he’s just strong,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “He’s got to kind of separate himself from whoever he’s running against. He’s learning and he wants to get better. That’s the important thing.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: East Jackson places second at Riverside
