By the very nature of football scheduling, a team must wait an entire week to return to the field after a disappointing loss.
For Jefferson, it might be a long seven days.
“Certain sports that play multiple games a week in one sense have an advantage because they get to get out there sooner and get that taste out of their mouth,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said, “and we’ve got to kind of live with it for an entire week.”
The Dragons will return to action this Friday against Stephens County in Toccoa after falling out of first place in Region 8-AAAA with a 43-29 loss to St. Pius X.
Meanwhile, the Indians’ 24-17 win over Oconee County this past Friday stopped a two-game slide by the Indians and kept them alive for a playoff berth out of Region 8-AAAA.
“No. 1 they’re playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum,” Cathcart said.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Dragons ready to return to field after frustrating loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry