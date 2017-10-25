Renewed condo, commercial plan gets initial OK

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, October 25. 2017
A renewed push for a condominium and commercial community in downtown Braselton got the initial green light Monday night.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved Braselton Broadway’s rezoning request for a planned unit development (PUD) off Hwy. 124. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second public hearing Thursday, Nov. 9, with a possible vote Monday, Nov. 13.
Developers plan to construct several condominium buildings, detached residential houses and commercial spaces on 14 acres off Hwy. 124 where the town water towers are located.
It’s the second time this year the council will consider the request after it was denied in March.
Tommy Slappey, Braselton Broadway managing member, highlighted some of the changes to the plan since the first vote.
The new proposal puts residential parking underneath the condo buildings. It also eliminates the back exit and incorporates a dog park.
See the full story in the Oct. 25 issue of The Braselton News.
