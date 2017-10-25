Braselton voting site opens Monday

Braselton residents wishing to participate in advance, in-person voting for the Nov. 7 election must do so at the Braselton satellite voting location starting on Monday.
Town of Braselton voters can cast their advance ballots from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 at the Braselton Police and Municipal Building at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Only one contested seat, the Braselton Town Council District 4 position, is on the ballot. Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson are vying for that vacancy.
As of Tuesday morning, four votes had been cast in the Braselton election and two ballots had been mailed in.
Early voting began on Oct. 16 at the Ponchie Beck Vote Center (Gordon Street Center) at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson.
Braselton voters can continue to cast their ballots at the Jefferson site Wednesday, Oct. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 28. Hours are Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After Oct. 28, Braselton voters can only cast their votes at the Braselton Police and Municipal Building.
Absentee by-mail applications are available by calling 706-367-6377 or on the Jackson County or Secretary of State websites.
