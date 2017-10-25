Braselton’s 14th semi-annual antique and artisan festival is coming up this weekend.
The event, which is held in downtown Braselton, will feature over 200 dealers along with food trucks.
Hours include Friday, Oct. 27, from 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Donna Cannella at Countryside Antiques at 706-824-7204, email info@countrysideantiques.net or visit countrysideantiques.net or Facebook.com/BraseltonAntiqueFestival.
Antique, artisan fest set this weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry