Antique, artisan fest set this weekend

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, October 25. 2017
Braselton’s 14th semi-annual antique and artisan festival is coming up this weekend.
The event, which is held in downtown Braselton, will feature over 200 dealers along with food trucks.
Hours include Friday, Oct. 27, from 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Donna Cannella at Countryside Antiques at 706-824-7204, email info@countrysideantiques.net or visit countrysideantiques.net or Facebook.com/BraseltonAntiqueFestival.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.