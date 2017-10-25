Cross Country: BC ready for region meet at Oglethorpe Co.

The path to Carrollton, and a shot to run in the state championship, begins Thursday for the Banks County High School cross country teams.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will compete in the Region 8-AA meet at Oglethorpe County High School in Lexington. The boys are the defending region champions. The girls finished second last year. Both results netted a spot in the state meet.
The state meet takes place Saturday, Nov. 4.
“I am feeling good about both teams,” head coach Will Foster said. “We have seen most of the teams in our region already this year and we competed well against them each time.
“The key on both sides will be keeping our top (five) together and trying to limit the gaps in between runners. In a small field like it will be at region, it is very important to make sure your top runners score as low as possible. I would like our packs to be in the top 10 runners so that we can keep our scores low.”
If both teams were to triumph and pull off a sweep of the titles, Foster said it would be an “extremely proud moment” as a coach.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
