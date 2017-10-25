The Banks County High School football team’s march towards the Class AA state playoffs continues this week, and a win this week guarantees the Leopards will be there for the second straight season.
With the playoffs in their sights, the Leopards (4-4, 3-1 Region 8-AA) return to Homer this Friday for a matchup with region rival Putnam County (5-3, 2-2).
Putnam won only one game last season.
“We’re going to face a tough Putnam County team,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “They’re a lot better.
“That’s kind of like everybody in our region, they’re a lot better than they were last year. They’ve got a lot of speed and do a lot of things that we hadn’t seen offensively, so it’s going to be tough for us. But we control our own destiny. We beat them and we guarantee ourselves a trip in (the playoffs). Always fun to have something to play for, especially something to play for at home. That’s going to be good for us.”
The two schools have met only one time, which was last year. The Leopards won the game 14-0.
Clayton Dykhouse, who was injured during last Friday’s 38-6 win at Social Circle, has accounted for over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns for the offense. His status for Friday night is unknown.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Football: Leopards ready for game with Putnam Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry