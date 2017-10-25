Cross Country: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow set for region meet this weekend

To this point, Apalachee cross country coach Jennifer Fancher and Winder-Barrow coach Charlie Sparks have seen ups and downs from their teams in their first year at the helm of their respective schools.
But both are confident their teams are running their best as they prepare for the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Bramlett Elementary School in Winder.
“Our kids have put in a ton of effort,” said Fancer, a former Wildcat assistant who took over the head job when Alex Holmes left to coach at Clarke Central, his alma mater. “They trained really hard over the summer, which was new, and that’s helped out a lot.”
Apalachee’s teams turned in their best collective performance of the season last week at the Rick Boulis Invitational in Madison. The Lady Wildcats won the overall team award and had seven top-10 finishers, including Molly Silva (third), Taylor Salvaggio (fourth), Katie Silva (sixth), Chelsea Nunez-Paredes, Jade Pinela, Michelle Murdock and Celine Haaser (seventh through 10th). The Wildcat boys finished second with Kevin Ellington (fourth overall), Nathan Woodland (eighth) and Alex Edwards (ninth) leading the way.
“Our girls have had a pretty solid year. The boys lost five from graduation last season so they’re younger but have really started to step it up,” Fancher said.
Kicking up the mileage
Sparks, a former cross country and track runner at the University of Georgia who came over from a coaching job at Helena High School in Helena, Ala., has also inherited a young group but has seen steady improvement throughout the season.
Sparks said he implemented a new training approach that focused on “making sure the right amount of intensity was there throughout the run.”
“I’ve always believed in the philosophy that long, slow runs make long, slow runners, so we wanted to kick the mileage up, make sure the intensity was there when it needed to be and make sure we’re recovering when we need to,” Sparks said. “The kids have really embraced the new training and we’re starting to see results. From day one, I told them our goal was to be running our best when region and state rolled around and now that plan is happening. Our last meet, everyone either ran a season-best or a (personal-best).
“We’re not quite there yet, but we’re starting to realize our potential.”
The graduation of former Lady Bulldogg standout Micah Weathers, who finished second in the region meet and fourth in the state meet last year and is now at Augusta State, left a void at the top of the Winder-Barrow girls’ lineup.
But junior Kacie Wilson has stepped in to fill that void, recording several top-10 finishes and a couple of wins so far.
“Kacie’s had a really good year,” Sparks said. “When Micah was there, she had someone to push her, but she’s really taken the reins and is going to give you 100 percent every time.”
Sparks said senior Sarah-Grace Weatherford and junior Haeden Fura have also put together solid seasons and dropped about a minute off their times in their most recent race. He believes they will be in contention for the top 10 at the region meet.
On the boys’ side, senior Jake Martinez, the only returning male runner who qualified for state last year, has been the consistent leader this season. Sparks said sophomore Mason Ayer has shaved over a minute off his time from a year ago and is gaining confidence while freshman Ethan Sumlin has stepped up to be the steady No. 3 guy.
“I think the guys really feed off his energy,” Sparks said of Sumlin.
See the full story in the Oct. 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Cross Country: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow set for region meet this weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry