Historic Homer Haunted Walking Tour set Fri., Sat.

The annual Historic Homer Haunted Walking Tour will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28, with tours scheduled for 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each evening. Tour sizes will be limited and reservations are encouraged.
The walking tour will have 14 tour stops each evening with 20 characters relating their stories to tour guests. There will be 11 returning and nine new characters for the 2017 tours. A narrator gives information on buildings and houses in town as guests walk from one stop to the next.
“The tours are presented as a family-friendly event with no blood-and-gore or scare tactics used,” Mark McCoy said. “Each character on the tour has a Banks County connection and will relate their story to tour guests as they arrive at a tour stop. The intent is to provide guests with an example of Banks County's oral history and present it in an entertaining way.”
Each tour begins at the historic courthouse and ends at the Old Jail. The route is approximately four-tenths of one mile over mostly flat terrain. It travels through most of the Historic Homer Downtown District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Tour guests are asked to bring a flashlight for their personal safety.
After each tours ends, guests will be able to tour the Old Jail. The trap-door gallows, holding cells and prisoner cells are all located on the second floor. The first floor of the historic courthouse and museum will also be open for guests to tour. Light snacks and refreshments will be served at the historic courthouse following each tour.
Tickets are $10 per adult and children under 13 years old may tour at no charge with an accompanying adult. Tickets are cash only and will be available on the steps of the historic courthouse on the evening of each tour approximately 15 minutes prior to each tour start time.
Reservations can be made without any pre-payment or deposit required. Either call 678-971-9390 or email HHHWT2017@BanksCountyHistoricalSociety.org and provide your name, the requested tour date and time, the number of adults and children attending, and an email address and phone number as contact information.
Historic Homer Haunted Walking Tour set Fri., Sat.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry