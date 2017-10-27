Monument dedication in Nicholson changed to Sunday

The dedication of a monument honoring Vietnam veteran Mike Ward that had been scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday.
The dedication for the monument will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Nicholson Community Center.
The change was made due to the rain in the forecast on Saturday.
The dedication ceremony will include comments from speaker David Fouch, a former WSB radio news broadcaster; a 21-gun salute; “Amazing Grace” played on the bagpipes by Jefferson resident Kevin Throne; taps played by John Wagner; and National Anthem and “God Bless America” sung by Ashley Tucker of Hartwell.
Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the monument dedication in the Nicholson Community Center.
Ward, who joined the Army in 1968, flew helicopters for the 101st Aviation Battalion of Vietman from 1970-71. He was awarded the Army Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and two distinguished Flying Crosses for heroism.
Ward is remembered by many in the community for giving helicopter rides at the Nicholson Daisy Festival in the late 1970s and early 1980s to raise money for the city.
Ward was a helicopter pilot for WSB Radio and 11 Alive television, as well as later being employed by Helicopter Express in Lawrenceville, specializing in contract fire fighting for the United States government. He died on Aug. 11, 2004, while delivering supplies to firefighters battling a blaze in Washington State.
He is the son of Pat and Annie Ruth Palmer Ward, Nicholson, and attended Benton Elementary School, Commerce High School and the University of Georgia.
