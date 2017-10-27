Thompson: Breaking down the playoff scenarios for GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA

For a couple weeks, it seemed like things might be heading toward a showdown between defending champion Dacula and Winder-Barrow on Nov. 3 for the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA title.
That could still happen, but Gainesville’s upset of the seventh-ranked and undefeated Bulldoggs last week jolted and has complicated the region race for the time-being.
Mathematically, with just two weeks left in the regular season, four of the six teams in the region still have a shot at taking the No. 1 seed into the state playoffs and all six still have playoff hopes alive.
Currently, Dacula leads the region at 3-0. Gainesville, Winder-Barrow and Lanier are all 2-1, and Apalachee and Habersham Central bring up the rear at 0-3.
So, what are some of the playoff scenarios for these final two weeks? I apologize in advance if any of this seems convoluted.
First, here is the schedule:
•this week — Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, Apalachee at Gainesville, Dacula at Lanier
•next week — Dacula at Winder-Barrow, Habersham Central at Apalachee, Lanier at Gainesville
For Apalachee, it’s pretty simple. The Wildcats, who can finish no higher than fourth, need to win their final two games against Gainesville and Habersham Central to have any sort of shot at the playoffs. But that alone wouldn’t allow the Wildcats to leapfrog one of the four teams ahead of them. They would need another team to get to three losses, and the only one that would benefit them would be Gainesville. Dacula will finish at worst with two losses. Winder-Barrow and Lanier could reach three losses, but both have already beaten Apalachee and would hold the tie-breaker. Apalachee would hold the tie-breaker over Gainesville, though, and would get in. It’s also possible that Apalachee, Winder-Barrow and Gainesville could all finish with three losses and be in a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots, which would set up some sort of “mini-game” playoff, according to Apalachee coach Steve Sims.
In summation, the best and most realistic path to the playoffs for Apalachee is wins over Gainesville and Habersham Central and a Gainesville loss to Lanier last week.
For Winder-Barrow, there is a much wider range of possibilities — everything from winning the region to being on the outside looking in.
Let’s look at what it’ll take to secure a playoff bid first.
The Bulldoggs need to win one of their final two games against Habersham or Dacula to ensure themselves of their fourth consecutive postseason berth. If they lose both of those games and Habersham also beats Apalachee, the Raiders would hold the tie-breaker over Winder-Barrow.
It’s still possible that Winder-Barrow, Habersham and Gainesville could all finish with three losses. However, under that scenario, the Bulldoggs would be squeezed out because they will have lost to both those teams.
It’s also possible that Winder-Barrow, Habersham and Lanier could be tangled in a three-way tie for the final two spots at the end of next week. Under that scenario, the Bulldoggs would have to be in a mini-playoff.
In summation: The best way for Winder-Barrow to guarantee itself a playoff spot is to win at least one of the final two.
So, what about a region title, which is still on the table for the Bulldoggs?
The first step is they must win their final two games to have a realistic shot at it. Let’s assume (a dangerous thing in a region this competitive) that the three favorites in this week’s games — Winder-Barrow, Gainesville and Dacula win. The Bulldoggs could win the region outright in the final week with a win over Dacula and a Gainesville loss to Lanier. If the Bulldoggs beat Dacula, Gainesville beats Lanier and those three teams finish with one loss each, the Doggs would be seeded, according to their ranking on Max Preps, which the region is using this year to break seeding ties.
My suggestion to Bulldogg fans is to root for both Apalachee and Lanier this week. If the Wildcats and Longhorns could manage to pull those victories off, and the Doggs take care of their business, Winder-Barrow could then win the crown outright with a victory over Dacula.
Here’s one more wild-card scenario.
If Winder-Barrow, Gainesville and Lanier win this week, that means there will be four 3-1 teams entering the final week and those four will be paired against each other — all of them with a shot at winning the region.
Let’s assume for a minute that happens. Here are the four possible scenarios and how the playoff order would be for each. This is in the order from most to least favorable for the Bulldoggs.
•Winder-Barrow beats Dacula and Lanier beats Gainesville: Winder-Barrow, Lanier, Dacula, Gainesville.
•Winder-Barrow wins and Gainesville wins: Gainesville, Winder-Barrow, Lanier, Dacula
•Dacula wins and Gainesville wins: Dacula, Gainesville, Winder-Barrow, Lanier.
•Dacula wins and Lanier wins: Lanier, Dacula, Gainesville, Winder-Barrow.
In summation: If it comes to this, the Bulldoggs will need to hope for a win and a Lanier win, but if they lose to Dacula, they’ll have to pull for Gainesville so they can avoid being a No. 4 seed and having to face a No. 1 in the first round for a fourth straight season.
My advice to any players who might be reading this? Don’t pay attention to a word I’ve written. Listen to your coach and focus on what you can control.
