Bridges: Games are won on the field, not on paper

On paper, the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team doesn’t have much of a chance this Friday.
The Knights are facing defending GISA Class AAA state champion John Milledge Academy in the opening round of the state playoffs and are catching the Trojans at a rare time. JMA lost for the first time last Friday after winning 23 games in a row, which means the Knights’ opponent will likely be even more determined and focused.
Yet, none of that rattles BCA head coach Lance Fendley and it likely will not bother his players either. In football, this is what you play for.
This is a David vs. Goliath moment that can put a still relatively new program on the map.
In 2002, I covered the George Walton Academy football team. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 5-4-1 and after a first round playoff win had to face undefeated Tattnall Square Academy in the quarterfinals.
The Tattnall Square Trojans were in the midst of a dominant run in the GISA and many were saying the 2002 team was their best yet.
TSA was a perfect 11-0 and few people gave George Walton any kind of chance of winning that playoff game.
I still recall one GWA fan telling me, “I guess we’ll make the trip to Macon and wrap up the season.”
Well, it didn’t exactly work out that way.
The Bulldogs shocked Tattnall Square and perhaps even many GWA fans with a 24-7 win. It was a prime case of why football games are won on the field and not on paper. On paper, Tattnall Square won the game easily. On the football field, it didn’t work out that way.
As BCA prepares for a similar setup this Friday, players were clearly eager for this opportunity.
“I talked to some Monday morning and they were already set to go,” Fendley said.
“To me, we couldn’t have picked a better first round opponent. Everyone has wondered how we would do against John Milledge. Well, we are going to find out Friday night.”
The BCA Knights go into the game with some momentum after thrashing rival Loganville Christian Academy last week.
Junior running back Tanner Schwebel had another huge performance with 353 yards on 20 carries with six touchdowns. Schwebel has now rushed for more yards in a season than any BCA player.
Josh Farr also rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries in the region win for the Knights.
Offensively, BCA gained more than 500 yards against LCA, including 450 on the ground.
It was the second time in 2017 that BCA has surpassed the 500-yard mark in total offense.
On the defensive side of the football, Clayton Hopkins continues to excel along with Matthew Kamm and Patrick Wallace.
BCA established a program-best six regular season wins and Fendley knows that total could have easily been higher.
“If not for turnovers, we could be 8-2,” the Knights coach said.
Friday’s game will be the toughest of the season for the BCA football team.
There’s no denying that.
But you are wrong if you think the Knights have zero chance for victory. My mind goes back to Nov. 8, 2002 when a trip to Macon saw a similar setup where one team had no chance, at least on paper.
It’s best to keep in mind that no football game has ever been won on paper.
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
