SOFTBALL: Panthers set to play at 4 p.m. today in Columbus

Jackson County will attempt to make a run at the Class AAA state title out of the losers’ bracket in Columbus. The once-beaten Panthers are slated to play at 4 p.m. today (Friday) against the winner of Cook County and Rutland.
Jackson County (27-8), ranked third in Class AAA, won its first-round game last night, 4-2, over Pike County, but fell to second-ranked Worth County by the same score later in the evening.
The loss snapped Jackson County’s 13-game winning streak.
The Panthers will need to reel off three straight wins in the losers’ bracket to reach the state finals.
Worth County and No. 1-ranked Calhoun are still unbeaten. They will play at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday).
JACKSON CO. 4, PIKE CO. 2
Trailing 2-1, the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Pike County in the first round.
“It kind of woke us up a little bit,” coach Chad Brannon said. “We had been kind of going through the motions to be honest … We kind of did what we did all year long and scored multiple runs in one inning and kind of broke it open.”
Brooke Simmons went 4-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Logan Wright was 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Others contributing offensively were Serina Bergeron (1-for-4, run), Abigail Allen (1-for-3, RBI, run) and Sara Beth Allen (1-for-1, RBI).
“We just never know who is going to step up for us,” Brannon said. “It could be any kind any given day.”
Brooke Kibbe threw seven innings for the win, allowing seven hits, two runs (both earned) and striking out two.
Simmons ended the game when she caught a liner to third and doubled off a runner to complete a double play.
WORTH CO. 4, JACKSON CO. 2
Second-ranked Worth County scored a pair of runs in the third and added runs in the sixth and seventh to hand Jackson County its first loss since Sept. 16.
— Zach Mitcham contributed to this report.
Sara Beth Allen homered in the fourth inning to cut Worth County’s lead to 2-1, but the Rams plated an insurance run in the top of the sixth. Jackson County appeared to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer from Caroline Davis with Allen on base.
The umpire, however, ruled that Davis did not touch first base. Allen’s run still counted.
Worth County scored once more in the top of the seventh.
