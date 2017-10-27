Football: Knights battle but fall to defending state champs in playoffs

MILLEDGEVILLE — Coach Lance Fendley isn’t much for moral victories but Friday night’s state playoff football game for Bethlehem Christian Academy certain could qualify as one.
Given little, if any, chance by most at even staying close with, let alone defeating, defending state champion John Milledge Academy in the opening round of the GISA Class AAA postseason, the Knights more than held their own and trailed just 6-0 more than midway into the third quarter.
In the end, the host Trojans (10-1) posted a 27-0 victory but it was one they had to work for as BCA (6-5) closed out its most successful football season in program history.
Even before the final buzzer sounded, however, Fendley could be heard talking about the difference in the outcome: “turnovers.”
“That has been our Achilles heel all season,” Fendley said. “You can’t turn the football over and win football games. Our defense played well enough to win for three quarters and our offense did some good things. However, we did not take advantage of the chances we had.”
The BCA defense made a statement early in the game by forcing JMA to turn the football over on downs when Clayton Hopkins made a tackle on fourth and three with 8:33 left in the first quarter.
The Knights then began putting together an impressive drive on their initial possession of the game moving from their own 43-yard line into scoring possession. John Milledge would intercept a pass at its own 1-yard line, however, to end the scoring threat.
BCA then forced a Trojan punt and put together another strong drive against the much hyped JMA defense. The Knights marched from their own 32-yard line into the red zone again before an interception at the 2-yard line once again stopped the possession.
Fendley saw his defense force two more punts on the ensuing JMA possessions.
It appeared the teams may go into halftime scoreless but an intentional grounding call against BCA helped set in motion JMA’s lone score of the first half. The Trojans took possession at the Knights 40 with 3:00 left in the half and finally found the end zone with 1:25 left in the second quarter. The point after attempt failed to leave the score at 6-0.
BCA took the second half kickoff and set up at its own 45 after a solid return by Tanner Schwebel.
Facing a fourth and six at the John Milledge 24-yard line, the Knights just missed on a pass attempt and turned the football over. Schwebel, who finished the game with 131 yards on 19 carries, had a 34-yard run on the possession.
Once again, however, the Knights stopped the Trojan offense as Chandler Maxwell made a tackle on fourth and one at the BCA 18.
JMA recovered a fumble at the BCA 13 to regain possession and quickly put the football in the end zone on two plays. A successful two-point conversion made the score 14-0 with 5:38 left in the third quarter and for the first time all night gave coach J.T. Wall’s team a little breathing space.
A quick three-and-out by the BCA offense gave JMA the football back and the Trojans reached pay dirt once more in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead. The final score of the night came on a five-yard run with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.
“I couldn’t be prouder of a group of players than I am of this group,” Fendley said. “They fought their tails off tonight. Things didn’t go our way in the end but it was a great effort. What these seniors have accomplished in four years has paved the way for BCA football for years to come.”
Knowing his team’s character, the BCA coach was not surprised Friday night’s game was competitive even though most of the team likely was.
“John Milledge is as advertised,” Fendley said. “We gave them a scare in the first half but at the same time we didn’t get the job done.”
Football: Knights battle but fall to defending state champs in playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry