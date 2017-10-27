MOUNT AIRY — In numerous wins this year, the overriding difference-maker for Winder-Barrow has been the dominant play of its defensive line.
That was the case again Friday night as the Bulldoggs recorded six sacks and held an explosive Habersham Central offense to just 7 points in the second half to fuel a 40-28 win over the Raiders in key GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA game.
With the win, Winder-Barrow (8-1, 3-1 region) locked up its fourth consecutive state playoff berth and will now host Dacula (5-4, 4-0) next week in a de facto region championship game.
“I’m really proud of the guys and the way they competed, and I felt liked we played pretty well in all phases of the game,” said Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb, whose team bounced back from a 38-16 loss to Gainesville a week ago. “Our defensive staff made some great adjustments at halftime and that made a huge difference in the game. We just did a really good job of hemming them up in the second half. To hold that squad to only 7 points in a half is pretty darn good.”
After a 30-yard field goal by Harlin Brown gave Winder-Barrow a 38-28 lead with 5:17 remaining in the game, the Bulldoggs turned to their defense to stop Habersham’s electric senior quarterback AJ Curry. They were up to the task. Curry was sacked on first down by defensive end Ke’von Mooney, and then, on fourth down, Logan Cash brought Curry down again back at the Raider 7-yard line with 4:20 to play.
Winder-Barrow failed to move the ball and turned it over on downs, but the Bulldoggs kept the pressure up. On the first play of Habersham’s next drive, Deondre Millwood sacked Curry for a 5-yard loss. Curry was injured on the play and had to be relieved Ryte Woodruff. After an incomplete pass, a low snap sent Woodruff scrambling toward the back of the end zone and Cash was there to corral him for his third sack of the half and a safety to put the finishing touches on the victory.
“Our guys did a great job of creating pressure all night, but the difference in the second half was how well we stuck to our lane assignments,” Webb said.
It was the eighth straight loss for the Raiders (1-8, 0-4), who were eliminated from playoff contention. They came in averaging 37 points a game and got another solid night from Curry — who passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score — but were done in once again by a combination of a struggling defense and a high-powered Winder-Barrow offense.
The Bulldoggs racked up 439 yards of offense — 260 through the air, 179 on the ground — with senior quarterback Brock Landis leading the way. Landis passed for 192 of his 260 yards in the first half and finished with three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.
The Bulldoggs received the opening kickoff and went right to work, marching 66 yards on seven plays and grabbing an early lead on a 23-yard run by Landis.
The Raiders tied the game a couple minutes later when Curry hit a wide-open Jim Barnett for a 59-yard score.
The teams exchanged scores again in the second quarter as Landis connected with Jaidon Turner on a 39-yard touchdown pass before Curry came back with an 8-yard pass to Trey Wetherton, which was set up by a fumble and turnover by Winder-Barrow on a punt.
The Doggs immediately responded, though, with a quick two-play, 64-yard drive. First, Landis hit Trace Wells on a 53-yard pass down to the Raider 11, and Jamar Mack took things from there with an 11-yard sprint into the end zone to make it 21-14.
Habersham was unable to generate anything on the ensuing drive, and the Bulldoggs struck quickly again when Landis hit a wide-open Tyreek Perkins for a 66-yard score to boost the lead to 14.
The Raiders cut the lead back to 7 near the end of the half when Curry found Barnett again, this time from 16 yards out.
Landis had another touchdown pass in the third quarter, a 19-yarder to Lamonta Mack, before Curry answered with a 6-yard run early in the fourth to make it 35-28.
The Bulldoggs had other chances to score throughout the night. Their second drive, a 17-play one in which they kept the ball on the ground and chewed up eight minutes of clock, ended with a failed fake field-goal attempt inside the Habersham 10. They also missed a 27-yard field goal and turned the ball over on downs a couple of times.
But the key, Webb said, was keeping Curry and the Raider offense neutralized.
“I’m really proud of the offense for running the clock management game, which is something we don’t do a lot of but wanted to install this week so we could try to keep them on the sideline as much as we could,” Webb said. “You could see how special (Curry and Barnett) were, so even if we didn’t score every time, we were at least chewing up that clock.
“I’m just really proud of our guys for taking a game plan and putting it to work.”
Now the Bulldoggs are set to play for their first region championship since 1993 and the second one in school history.
If Winder-Barrow beats Dacula and Lanier (5-4, 2-2) beats Gainesville (4-5, 3-1) next week, the Bulldoggs will win the title outright. If they finish in a three-way tie with Dacula and Gainesville, the Bulldoggs would still claim the No. 1 seed because they hold the highest Max Preps ranking.
If Winder-Barrow loses and Gainesville loses to Lanier, the Doggs would be in a three-way tie with Gainesville and Lanier but would likely still hold the higher Max Preps ranking and would therefore be the No. 2 seed. If the Doggs lose and Gainesville wins, they would drop to the No. 3 seed.
It’s pretty straightforward for Webb and the Bulldoggs: Win and you’re No. 1.
“That’s all you could want, a chance to play for a region championship in game 10,” Webb said. “We’re where we wanted to be at this point so it’s up to us to go get it done.”
—
W 7 21 7 5 — 40
H 7 14 0 7 — 28
W—Brock Landis 23 run (Harlin Brown kick)
H—AJ Curry 59 pass to Jim Barnett (Carlos Escamilla kick)
W—Landis 39 pass to Jaidon Turner (Brown kick)
H—Curry 8 pass to Trey Wetherton (Escamilla kick)
W—Jamar Mack 11 run (Brown kick)
W—Landis 63 pass to Tyreek Perkins (Brown kick)
H—Curry 16 pass to Barnett (Escamilla kick)
W—Landis 19 pass to Lamonta Mack (Brown kick)
H—Curry 6 run (Escamilla kick)
W—Brown 30 FG
W—Safety
