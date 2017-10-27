Football: Leopards defeat Putnam Co. 14-7

The Banks County High School football team continues to control its playoff destiny after defeating Putnam County 14-7 Friday night in Homer.
The Leopards (5-4, 4-1 Region 8-AA) will play for the No. 2 seed next Friday night against Elbert County at home.
Against the War Eagles (5-4, 3-2), Terrance Walker carried the ball 31 times for 162 and two scores, backing up his performance last week at Social Circle, where he rushed for 223 yards and four scores. Quarterback Sawyer Pace returned to the lineup after suffering an injury at Union County earlier in the season. He went 8-for-15 for 118 yards.
Blake Segars had two catches for 40 yards. Jacob Lehotsky followed with two catches for 38 yards. Cody Dodge snagged one catch for 21 yards and Gatlin Lunsford had one catch for 18 yards.
The win guaranteed the Leopards no worse than the No. 3 seed for the Class 2A playoffs. It is also the first time since 1996-97 the football team will have back-to-back playoff appearances.
“Not a lot of turnovers (tonight),” head coach Josh Shoemaker said after the win, “just a hard-fought game that we were lucky enough to win.”
Shoemaker said he told the team before this week’s game that it was there “national championship” game.
“It was good for the kids,” Shoemaker said. “We had some kids that had to make some plays and we knew Terrance had to run the ball.
“We knew we were going to hand it to him a lot. I wasn’t sure we were going to have to hand it to him 31 times, but when you look at the stat sheet – 31 for 162 – I think he had one easy run that he got 21 yards. The rest of them, he had runs of three yards and five yards and six yards and five yards. We had to work for every bit we had, that’s for sure.”
The Leopards ended the game with a six-minute drive that ran the clock out and included two fourth-down conversions.
“That was big for our kids,” Shoemaker said.
He added it was “big lift” getting Pace back under center as he made several “athletic plays” for the offense that “changed the game.”
“Our kids fight like crazy,” Shoemaker said. “They play hard.”
