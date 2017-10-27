Taking back bragging rights came with a bonus for Jackson County.
The Panther football team avenged a 21-14 loss to East Jackson last year with a 43-7 thumping over its cross-country rivals at home on Friday night. Jackson County sealed a second-straight state playoff berth with the win.
“(It’s) very special because last year they beat us in a tough battle,” senior lineman Noah Breakspear said. “We really wanted revenge this year, and we got it. And now we’ve punched our way into the playoffs, so it was a very good win.”
The Panthers (5-4, 2-2) didn’t miss a beat running the ball without star running back Noah Venable, who continued to rest an ankle injury sustained Oct. 6 against Franklin County. In his stead, Tyler Payne returned from an injury of his own to run for a career-high 218 yards and two touchdowns. Len Hilbert added 136 yards on the ground.
“I think they did an excellent job,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said. “They did what was asked of them. We fine-tuned some things in practice the past two weeks, and I think they got a better feel for it. I think we definitely controlled the line of scrimmage and that helped.”
Worley said Venable “was ready to go if needed.”
Quarterback Grey Akins also had a big night, running for two scores and throwing for two more as Jackson County moved to 5-4 on the season with one regular season game left. The Panthers haven’t been above the .500 mark this late in the season since 2012.
Worley said last year’s loss to East Jackson motivated his players.
“All those kids know how bad it hurt last year, and I think they’ve been waiting on this one for a little while,” Worley said. “I think they took care of business tonight. Obviously, we had a ton of penalties. I’m disappointed in that. But other than that, a pretty solid night.”
Down 43-0, East Jackson (1-7, 0-4) moved down the field late on a host of Panther penalties and scored with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Greg Huggs to Caleb Adair with 2:28 left.
East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins expressed frustration following the loss, pointing to an early moment in the game when a pass from Huggs to R.J. White was ruled an incompletion instead of a touchdown.
“That was a huge momentum swing,” Wilkins said, adding that a similar call later went Jackson County's way.
When asked about the message he offered his team afterwards, Wilkins said, “You didn’t quit.”
Jackson County scored 28 second-quarter points to put the game out of reach by halftime.
Following a one-yard touchdown run by Payne in the first quarter, Akins scored on a 21-yard run to increase Jackson County’s lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter. The senior quarterback then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Collin Lewis and added a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:56 left before the half to put Jackson County up 34-0.
“They did run the ball well and we didn’t tackle,” Wilkins said. “And that’s it in a nutshell.”
Jackson County increased its lead to 40-0 with a touchdown pass from Akins to L.T. Pecht midway through the third quarter. Evan Mershon tacked on a 28-yard field goal in the waning moments of the quarter.
Worley credited the past two weeks of practice — which included an off week — for the performance, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“I felt like we played faster than we played in a while,” Worley said. “That’s definitely because of the type of practice we’ve had for the past two weeks. Being on an off-week always scares you, but I would say it’s the best off-week I’ve ever had as a coach.”
Jackson County will turn its attention to hosting Morgan County next week on Senior Night, then the first round of the state playoffs.
“Progress,” Worley said of returning to playoffs. “… Continue to make progress, then good things are going to happen and we’re going to continue to grow.”
Breakspear is happy to have at least one more game to play.
“I didn’t want to my season to end next week,” he said. “I’m happy about that. It’s another week to play, another week to get better. So I’m excited for it.”
East Jackson closes its season next week at Hart County.