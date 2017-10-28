Jefferson 27, Stephens Co. 24: Dragons hold off Indians

At Toccoa, Jefferson (7-2) moved to 3-1 in region play with a 27-24 win over Stephens County Friday.
The Dragons — who fell to St. Pius X 43-29 last week — led 27-17 to start the fourth quarter after a touchdown from Colby Wood and then held on for a close victory.
Justin Cole knocked down a fourth-down pass with just over a minute left to help preserve the win.
The Dragons led 10-7 after a quarter and 17-7 midway through the second quarter after a 31-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Moore to Zac Corbin. Jefferson carried a 17-10 lead into halftime.
The Dragons will close the season next week at home against Oconee County (5-4, 2-2), which beat Madison County 28-7 Friday.
A win would lock up the No. 2 seed in the state playoffs and give Jefferson its seventh consecutive season of at least eight regular-season wins.
