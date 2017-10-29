Baldwin millage rate to remain the same

Sunday, October 29. 2017
The Baldwin City Council, on Monday, set the 2017 millage rate. The council unanimously approved the second reading of the ordinance that sets the net millage rate for Banks County residents in the city at 1.52 mills and the Habersham County rate is 7.75 mills. The Banks County rate reflects a rollback of 6.23 mills, due to Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue.
The approved millage rates are the same as 2016.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council approved the re-zoning for 18.95 acres of city-owned property from Agricultural District (A) to Light Industrial District (L1). The property is located in the Habersham County Industrial Park.


For more news from Baldwin, see this week's issue of the Banks County News
