George Graham (10-27-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, October 29. 2017
ARNOLDSVILLE - George Stanley Graham, 56, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017.

Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Ralph Harold Graham and Lenora Beatrice Bradley Graham. Mr. Graham loved hunting, guns, fishing and time spent in the Great Smokey Mountains, especially at Cades Cove. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rory Dawn Grimes.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Graham; two daughters, Elisa and Brianna; one brother, Greg Graham; and five grandchildren, David, Madison, Hoyt, Lincoln and Liam.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 30, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 29, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com"
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.