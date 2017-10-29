George Graham (10-27-17)

ARNOLDSVILLE - George Stanley Graham, 56, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Ralph Harold Graham and Lenora Beatrice Bradley Graham. Mr. Graham loved hunting, guns, fishing and time spent in the Great Smokey Mountains, especially at Cades Cove. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rory Dawn Grimes.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Graham; two daughters, Elisa and Brianna; one brother, Greg Graham; and five grandchildren, David, Madison, Hoyt, Lincoln and Liam.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 30, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 29, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
