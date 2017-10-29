DANIELSVILLE - James Edward Smith, 92, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017.
James was born in Royston, the son of the late Bodie S. Smith and Laura Fowler Smith. He served in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force and was a member of Colbert First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Smith; and brother, Billy Smith.
Survivors include his children, Steve (Pamela) Smith, Craig (Candy) Smith, Judy (Greg) Graham, and Chris (Tina) Smith; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Saturday October 28, at Vineyard Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
James Smith (10-25-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry