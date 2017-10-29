L.C. Brown (10-27-17)

DANIELSVILLE - L.C. Brown, 77, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Brown was born on July 24, 1940, the son of the late John “Dodge” Brown and Willie Smith Brown. He was an electrician and was a building inspector having worked with Madison County for seventeen and a half years. Mr. Brown was also a member of the New Haven Holiness Church in Danielsville. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Brown; daughter, Beverly King; and grandchild, Devan Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Meadows Brown; son, Rodney Brown, Oglethorpe County, Ga.; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and Bob Belcher, Bogart, and Kimberly Dyer, Danielsville; grandchildren, April Wiley, Dusty King, Laura Alday, Jeffrey Alday, Jessie Dyer, Joseph Dyer, Christopher Brown and Deanna Brown; great-grandchildren, Dylan Wiley, Ethan Wiley, Logan Wiley, Ashlyn Wiley and Skylar King; brothers, Don Brown, Danielsville, and Len Brown, Auburn; and sisters, Myra Lewis, Auburn, Willie Herman, Jeanette Cleveland and Kay Meadows, all of Danielsville.
Funeral services will be held at the New Haven Holiness Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, with the Revs. Tracy Gipson, Larry Dyer and Ellis Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
