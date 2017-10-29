DANIELSVILLE –Thomas York, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 25 2017.
Mr. York was preceded in death by his wife, Wima York; and a daughter, Nancy York.
Survivors include sons, Reggie York and Mike Oliver; daughters, Sharon Quick, Fran Messer, Renee York, and Cheryl Wolford; grandchildren, Terry, Shannon Towe, Jason, Joye Nash, and Reggie, Michael , Amy, Tabitha York; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Sharon Quick’s residence, 1038 Old Norris Rd., Liberty, SC on October 29 at 1 p.m.
Thomas York (10-25-17)
