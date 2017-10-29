Granny Louise Harmon (10-05-17)

JEFFERSON - Granny Louise Harmon, 99, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
Mrs. Harmon was born in Rochelle, Ga., the daughter of the late Clifford and Odessa Bridges Davis. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Jefferson, where she was in the Stone Soup Group, United Methodist Women’s Group, and the Sunshine Sunday School Class. Mrs. Harmon was a former member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Harmon; son and daughter-in-law, John Arthur and Sue Harmon; sister, Ida Mae Hall; and son-in-law, Phil Vinson; and four grandchildren Toby, John, Wes and Jason.
Survivors include her son, Richard Harmon and his wife, Ouida, Tallahassee, Fla.; daughter, Lorena “Beannie” Todd and her husband Bill, Hoschton, Cheryl Nunn and her husband Don, Jefferson, and Sharon Vincent, Monroe; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 5, at 2 p.m. in the Bethany United Methodist Church with Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Bethany United Methodist Church, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
