Ethel Stephens (10-26-17)

LULA - Ethel Maney Stephens, 84, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 26, 2017.
Ethel was the daughter of the late Charlie and Vinnie Ledford Maney of Hayesville, N.C . She was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl Maney, Ralph Maney, Perry Maney; and infant daughter, Brenda Sue Stephens. Ethel was a member of New Holland Baptist Church.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend – Ethel, Mama, MawMaw will be missed by so many. Her kind heart and her sweet, humble spirit will be remembered and treasured by each member of her family and anyone who knew her. Each of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids felt her warmth and generosity through her love of cooking and everyone benefitted from how she shared all that she had with friends and family. We’re all going to miss those no-bake cookies. Ethel loved listening to and singing bluegrass gospel music and now we know that she’s finally able to dance and sing to her heart’s content on the streets of Heaven – laughing, smiling and at peace forever more.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Junior B. Stephens, Lula; and her five children, daughters, Betty Turpin (Roy), Gillsville; Mae Stewart, Alto; Grace Hardy, Lula; Bernice Hatcher, Baldwin; and her son, Jerry Stephens, Baldwin; ten grandchildren, Sandy Salyers, Chris Turpin, Traci Holloway, Crystal Roach, Robby Swain, April Kalaj, Jay Hawkins, Adam Hatcher, Haleigh Bridges, and Hannah Hatcher; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday, October 29, at 2 p.m. under the direction of the Revs. Marshall Dale and Bobby Griffin. Interment will follow in the Westview Cemetery in Lula.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting our website at www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Ethel Stephens (10-26-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry