Dennis McClure (10-25-17)

MAYSVILLE - Dennis Randall McClure, entered into rest Wednesday, October 25, 2017.
Mr. McClure was born in Commerce, the son of the late Garland and Earline Hall McClure and was a member of Gillsville Baptist Church. Mr. McClure was a retired maintenance mechanic with Norcom, Inc. and was an avid sportsman, who loved fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He was a kind and generous soul who was loved by many.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Jean Coggins McClure, Maysville; two daughters, Randi McClure Frady and her husband Dwayne, Maysville, and Sonya McClure, Gillsville; one brother, Lester McClure, Gillsville; and a sister, Rita Faye Kiser, Maysville; three grandchildren, Andrew, Rayna and Hayden Frady; along with a grand dog, Molly.
The family of Mr. McClure cordially invites you to join in celebrating his life on Sunday, November 5, at 2 p.m. at The Grove Chantry. We request you bring your favorite covered dish and fondest memories of Mr. McClure. Dress is casual. The Grove is located at 1702 Grove Level Rd., Maysville, GA 30558.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Randall McClure Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made at the celebration of life or mailed to Randall McClure Scholarship Fund 1528 Grove Level Road, Maysville, GA 30558.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
