Pawn shop robbed on Hwy. 29

A pawn shop on Hwy. 29 South was reportedly robbed on Oct. 19. Officer Jason Ring and other officers went to the scene, with 9-1-1 advising them that a male suspect ran from the store and had stolen two handguns.
The storeowner told Ring that the suspect came into the store to look at handguns and he got a couple of them out of a gun cabinet for him to see. He put those away and got out two more for him to view. The suspect picked up the guns, looked at them and then ran from the store, heading north along the shoulder Hwy. 29 South.
The offender was said to be a white male with long brown hair that was pulled up high on his head and wearing a blue coat/wind breaker. Offices were also able to view store video of the robbery.
Department of Corrections K-9`s responded to the scene in an attempt to located the offender. The tracking dog did pick up a track going along the roadway heading north from the pawn shop, but the track was lost in the area of Athens Auto Wrecking, which led officers to believe that the offender got into a vehicle and fled the area, according to the report.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office recently included:
•There were three incidents at Madison County High School. In the first incident on Oct. 18, Deputy Mark Jerome reviewed a school video system tape that showed a female student attack another girl as she walked to get on her bus. The video showed that the offender approached the other girl as she walked away from her and attacked her from behind, striking her several times before an administrator separated them. She was charged with simple battery through juvenile court.
In the second incident on Oct. 19, Jerome reviewed another tape of a male student being attacked from behind by another boy, when then pinned him up against a wall until a teacher yelled and stopped him. Juvenile court charges for simple battery were filed.
On Oct. 20, Jerome viewed a tape that showed a male student put his hand on another male student outside during the lunch period. Since the student was 17, he was charged with disorderly conduct by the county magistrate court. Each of the tapes were reviewed with a school administrator.
•A man on Howard Road reported that he was a victim of bank card fraud from a local credit union. He provided Deputy Christian Sisk with a bank statement that showed 18 fraudulent charges that totaled $1,276 that had been debited from his Visa debit card, which was still in his possession. He said he had already called his credit union and the card had been cancelled. The charges began on Oct. 13 in Manning SC and ended in Hialeah, FL on Oct. 14. The statement also showed charges in West Palm Beach FL, Miami FL and Athens between those same dates.
•A couple on Hwy. 98 reported that a radio had been stolen from a tree on their property. Deputy Gabe Dalton met with the couple about 8 p.m. on Oct. 16, who told him that the radio had been placed in the tree to “scare off fauna.” The man said whoever took the radio out of the tree had put a replacement in its place.
They said it was a Toshiba brand purchased at a yard sale for about $40. They named a neighbor and another person has suspects. They said the neighbor had complained about noises coming from the radio. Dalton met with the neighbor and noted that she was elderly and frail and he believed it would be impossible for her to climb eight feet into a tree to remove the radio. He also made contact with a second suspect who said he had no knowledge of the item’s whereabouts.
•Identity theft was reported on Herbert Miller Road last week. Deputy Klint Segars spoke with a couple there who said they had received a call from a man stating he was with the Social Security Administration. He told them they qualified for an additional $300 per month in benefits.
They both said they had received a letter in the mail from the Social Security Administration advising them that they could qualify for more benefits.
The couple thought that it was a legitimate call and gave the man their Social Security Numbers, dates of birth, their parents’ names, and bank account information. They said that the man told them his name was “Mr. Fofter.” They both said he sounded like he was “from overseas.” He then asked them to cash a check for $5,000 and take it to Walmart where he would tell them what to do with it. They refused, realizing that it was not a legitimate call.
They were advised to contact their bank as well as the major credit bureaus to place a freeze on their credit.
•Deputy Gabe Dalton was dispatched to Trinity Baptist Church’s parking on (Hwy. 29 North) Oct. 20 regarding a possible hit and run. A woman there said she was traveling on Hwy. 29 North near New Hope Baptist Church when a small black passenger car attempted to pass her, striking her 2017 Toyota Rav4 on its right side.
She said that after the incident, she pulled into Country Superette Service Station and the black car stopped there too. She said the car had a male driver and a female passenger. Both of them were using profanity and making obscene hand gestures, according to the report. She left the parking lot and eventually saw the other car pull into Mason Mill subdivision.
•A woman on East Fifth Avenue reported that her son called and threatened her and her husband stating that he was “going to &*@#$% kill them.” Deputy Jonathon Alewine was able to listen to the message threatening both of their lives. They were advised of the warrant and TPO process.
