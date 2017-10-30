The second-annual Madison County Local Harvest Banquet supporting the Madison County Food Bank is planned for Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Broad River College and Career Academy Culinary Arts Lab.
“This event provides an opportunity for local community members to enjoy fellowship, an incredible meal, and also support a worthy cause while learning more about and supporting local farmers,” organizers said.
The three-course meal will be prepared by Madison County High School students in the Culinary Arts program, using foods grown by local farmers in Madison County and surrounding areas. Items from local businesses will also be available for purchase through both silent and live auctions.
“This event raised over $3,000 in 2016 for the food bank at a time when support is most desperately needed,” organizers said.
Tickets are available for $30 and tables of eight are also available. Purchase tickets online by going to www.brownpapertickets.com and searching “Madison County Local Harvest Banquet.” A limited number of tickets are also available for purchase at the Madison County Extension Office at 97 Sunset Drive, Danielsville.
Local harvest banquet planned
