Health dept. pushes new initiative to combat high blood sugar, obesity

The Madison County Health Department, part of the 10-county Northeast Health District, is offering free fasting insulin and long-term average blood sugar tests, along with a lipid panel, to residents of the county.
“We also offer information and counseling once the test results have come back,” said District Health Director Dr. Claude Burnett. No appointment is needed, but patients should have fasted 12 hours before coming in to get accurate results.
It is estimated that at least one-half of all adults have high blood sugar according to the Journal of American Medicine, and the Northeast Health District has implemented a new program to educate the public about what they can do to lower their blood sugar levels and live a healthier lifestyle.
Dr. Burnett gave a “Teachable Moment” presentation at the Madison County Board of Education’s October business meeting, emphasizing the importance of educating adults and children alike on the devastating health effects of high blood sugar, which he says affects every organ system in the body from “your head to your toes.”
Dr. Burnett said the district’s new program started several years ago as their own workplace wellness program.
“Most of our employees who needed to lose weight lost 40 to 50 pounds, with some gaining it back, but one thing I noticed is that their blood sugar didn’t come down as expected with the weight loss.”
So Burnett, who was one of them, said that’s when he decided they would not just focus on weight alone, but more on blood sugar.
A couple of years ago he began to study blood sugar; not only its effects on the body (heart disease/heart attack, diabetes, fatty liver disease, kidney failure, arthritis, infections, blindness, impotence, etc.) but also how to bring those levels down, while also losing weight.
“It’s true that we are the fattest nation on earth (31 percent are overweight),” Dr. Burnett said, adding that France’s population, on the other hand, is only about nine percent obese, despite all the fat (80 percent) in their regular diets.
He said much needs to be done to “re-train” the public that it is not about the fat in the diet, since humans make their own fat from sugars and starches, but about controlling and eliminating most sugars and starches from the diet to stabilize blood sugar and prevent excess fat storage.
Burnett said most people have mildly elevated blood sugar levels for an average of 13 years before they develop Type II diabetes, which gives plenty of time to turn the situation around, if it is recognized.
“They become insulin resistant, experience weight gain (insulin is stored as fat) and their pancreas eventually gives up,” he said. “Having elevated blood sugar levels even when they don’t have diabetes is not good. Many doctors don’t emphasize this.”
And it’s not just about sugar – a hard concept for many. “Starch is metabolized by the body as sugar,” he said. “A baked potato will break down in your system as sugar faster than eating a sugary dessert.”
Burnett found many resources in books, such as “The Diabetes Diet,” “Wheat Belly,” and “The New Atkins for a New You,” and online, even surprisingly on You Tube, where there are a variety of lectures by professors and everyday folks who have learned how to control their blood sugar and explain the science behind it. There are also movies such as Fed Up, The Widowmaker and Carb Loaded (all of which are available on YouTube).
“We (the medical community) did a poor job of understanding and educating the public in decades past by focusing on avoiding all fat and just counting calories,” he said.
NO SUGAR, NO STARCH DIET
The diet the health department recommends has quite a few restrictions which are no surprise (no sweets; avoid all things that taste sweet) such as soft drinks (regular and diet), fruit juices, candy, cakes, ice cream, etc. and no starches (some of which are a surprise) such as bread, tortillas, breaded foods, white and sweet potatoes, corn, carrots, brown and white rice, cornmeal, oats, couscous, quinoa, etc.
But it also has some surprising allowances. For example, whole eggs are allowed without limit. Most meats (even red meat, regardless of fat content), fish and fowl are on the allowable list (for weight loss carbs should be kept below 20). Snacks suggested include eggs, pork rinds, pepperoni slices, meat snacks and sugar free pickles.
Dr. Burnett and his wife put themselves on a no sugar, no starch diet a few years ago and began to see their own numbers come down. Recently, he tried an experiment. He consumed 1.5 cups of white rice (a starch) and then tested his blood sugar level.
“I enjoyed the rice very much and it didn’t taste sweet at all to me, but an hour later my blood sugar was 185 (normal blood sugar is below 100),” he said. “About two hours later it was down to 120, and I am not diabetic. My body did not handle the starch overload well.”
For more information on the health department’s Diabetes and Obesity initiative, go to: http://publichealthathens.com/wp/health-info/diabetes-and-obesity/
Dr. Burnett and other health department representatives are also available to speak to church and civic groups on this subject. Call Dr. Burnett’s office at 706-583-2870 or the Madison County Health Dept. at 706-795-2131 for more information on the program or to request a speaker for your group. Visit the health department, which is located at 1424 Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville to get your free tests. Clinic Hours are: Monday (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Friday (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Health dept. pushes new initiative to combat high blood sugar, obesity
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry