JEFFERSON – Martha Jane Pruitt Chambers, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Toy and Cleo Pruitt. She was a hardworking loving woman who dedicated her life to her family.
Survivors include five children, Delaine and Keena Chambers, Westminster, S.C., Jimmy and Wendy Chambers, Jefferson, Jamie and Amy Chambers, Jefferson, Sherry and Sean Lynch, Eastanollee, Ga., April Chambers and Jonathan Forrester, Gainesville; 14 grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Pruitt, Leesburg, Fla., Johnny Pruitt, Young Harris, Ga., Jerry Pruitt, Commerce; and two sisters, Robbie Pruitt Cartledge, Leesburg, Fla., and Diane McMillan, Dawsonville, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Chambers; and two grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at the Apostolic Church of Winder located at 270 Bill Rutledge Road on Sunday, November 5, with the Rev. Tommy Baker officiating.
Flowers may be sent to the church or donations may be made to the Apostolic Church of Winder. Burial services will be at the National Military Cemetery in Canton, Ga., at a later date.
Martha Jane Chambers (10-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry