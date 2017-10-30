Leslie Campbell (10-20-17)

HOSCHTON – Leslie Caine Campbell, 85, died Friday, October 20, 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bettye Campbell; two daughters, Cathy Campbell Jordan, Buford, Ga., and Roxane Campbell Rose, Jefferson; two sons-in-law, Tommy Jordan Jr, Buford, and Brent Rose, Jefferson; grandson, Campbell Jordan, Buford; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Barbara Bryan, West Point, Miss., and Ed and Margie Bryan, Allen, Texas; two nieces, Missy Kocher, Frisco, Texas, and Nancy Bryan, Allen; and step-grandsons, Jesus Medrano and Carlos Medrano, Buford. Dr. Campbell was preceded in death by his parents, George and Nell Campbell; brother, George Campbell Jr., all of West Point. He was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Dr. Campbell was born June 5, 1932, in New Orleans, La., graduated from West Point High School in 1950 and received a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1955 and a PH. D. in history from the University of Mississippi in 1964. He served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1958 as a Naval Air Intelligence officer and in the United States Naval Reserve for 10 years. Dr. Campbell worked as a broadcaster for several radio stations, including WROB in West Point; WCBI in Columbus, Miss.; WSUH in Oxford, Miss.; and was the first disc jockey on the air for WONA in Winona, Miss. In later years, he was known as Citizen Caine on a Winder, Ga., radio station. Dr. Campbell was at Ole Miss when James Meredith entered the university in 1962. At WSUH, Dr. Campbell and other employees reported on the historical event, provided news feeds to national media, and worked with the journalists who came to Oxford to report on Meredith’s enrollment. When Oxford resident William Faulkner died, Dr. Campbell broadcasted continuous, commercial-free music on WSUH during the med author’s funeral. Dr. Campbell was a professor at the University of Tennessee at Martin from 1966-67 and at Arkansas College from 1967-68. He was associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University from 1967-1986, when he became acting dean because politics at the highest level prevented him from being named dean. He retired in 1992. During his time in Auburn, Dr. Campbell served in a variety of roles on campus and in the town, including chairman of the Lee County Democratic Committee, president of the Rotary Club, chairman of the Auburn University Student Discipline Committee, and member at Auburn United Methodist Church. He also was instrumental in the formation of the Auburn University Arts & Humanities Council, as well as a student honors program. In addition, Dr. Campbell wrote four books, including “A History of Pharmacy in Mississippi,” his doctoral thesis; “A Reminder of Stones,” a Western novel; “Passage to Ylem,” a theological thesis; and “Mickey, Do You Hear Them Singing?”, his autobiography. Dr. and Mrs. Campbell moved to Kerrville, Texas in 1992, and to Hoschton, Ga. in 1999.
The visitation was Sunday, October 22, at Lawson Funeral Home, with the memorial services at Jefferson First United Methodist Church on Monday, October 23. The memorial service was led by the Revs. Chris Laskey, Bob Reynolds and Tommy Jordan, Jr.
Donations may be given to Jefferson First United Methodist Church, Kindred Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, or the Historical Society of Jackson County. Celebration of Life arrangements were handled by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA 30528, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
