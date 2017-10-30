Harvey Turk (10-30-17)

HOSCHTON - Harvey O. Turk, Sr., 92, entered his Savior’s presence on Monday, October 30, 2017.
A native of Hall County, he was the son of the late Oliver and Della Cash Turk. He was preceded in death by sisters, Daisy Turk and Ila Allison. Harvey proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, and prior to his retirement was actively involved in the poultry industry in North Georgia, as the owner of Turk Poultry Service. He had resided in Barrow County for most of his life and was a faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church, where he served as song leader, served on the Board of Deacons, and Deacon Emeritus.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Turk; son and daughter-in-law, Harvey, Jr. and Cindy Turk; daughter and son-in-law, Martha Lynn and Lonnie Carter, all of Hoschton; grandchildren, Nathan Turk, Dr. Emily and Jeremy Hutton, Nicole and Dr. Prashant Amin, Amanda and Russ Johnston; great-grandchildren, Audrey Hutton, Luke Johnston, Emma Cate Hutton and Elsie Amin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 1, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Le Gibson and Bobby Brown officiating. Interment will be in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
