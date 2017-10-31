Donny Daniel (10-30-17)

COMMERCE - Donny Daniel, 59, passed away on October 30, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Jimmy Daniel; and son, Timmy Daniel.
Survivors include his brother, Eddie Daniel; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 3, at Holly Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7441 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, GA at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends between the hours 5 and 8 p.m. at Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
