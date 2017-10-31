Rev. Robert Lewis (10-31-17)

COMMERCE – Rev. Robert Barr Lewis, 72, Dry Pond Community, entered into heaven Tuesday, October 31, 2017.
Rev. Lewis was born in Elmira, N.Y., the son of the late Robert Leon Lewis and Mina Ellen Barr Lewis. He served his country in the United States Air Force. After receiving his Master of Divinity Degree from Drew University, Rev. Lewis served God for 40 years as a United Methodist Minister at Kanona/Wheeler UMC, Westside UMC, Waterloo UMC, Redwine UMC, and Holly Springs UMC.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Jean Babcock Lewis, Dry Pond, two sons, Kenneth Richard Lewis, Port Jervis, N.Y., and Dale Robert Lewis and his wife, Dr. Julie Karen Gammack, St. Louis, Mo.; daughter, April Jean Lewis Loggins and her husband Robert Hope Loggins, Dry Pond; brother, James Edward Lewis and his wife Mary Lou, The Villages, Fla., and four grandchildren, Troy Alexander Loggins, Julia Hope Loggins, Mitchell Parker Lewis, and Marshall Andrew Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, November 3, from the Holly Springs United Methodist Church, with Pastors David Cornelius and Todd Dudich officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Michael Lewis, Stephen Cornelius, John Whaley, Dennis Marlow, Ricky Sanders, and Randy Sellers. J.B. Benson is honored to serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 2.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 7441 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567, or to the United Methodist Children’s Home, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Building 400, Tucker, Georgia 30084.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
