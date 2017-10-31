Doris Horne (10-30-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, October 31. 2017
DANIELSVILLE - Doris Helen Horne, 87, died Monday, October 30, 2017.

Doris was born in Franklin County, the daughter of the late Alvin and Pearl Huntsinger Winfrey. She was preceded in death by her children, Tommy Horne and Joe Horne.

Survivors include her daughters, Norma Knight and Debra (William) Garner; grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug) Potter, Angie (Bernard) Jones, Janice (Mickey) Scott, Amanda (Michael) Estes, John Pulliam, and Timothy Horne; great-grandchildren, Bryanna Turpin, Hopes Estes, J.T. Jones, April Knight, Cam Potter, Courtney Walden, Kyle Jones, Galvin Potter, Leyanna Estes, Elaine Horne, Katie Horne, William Farmer, and J.P. Pulliam; great-great-granddaughter, Mari Faith Estes; and sister-in-law, Barbara Horne Smykowski.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Funeral service will be held Friday, November 3, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Holiness Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

