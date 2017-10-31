Donna Kay Rogers (10-10-17)

BETHLEHEM - Donna Kay Rogers, 65, passed away Monday, October 10, 2017.
She was a member of The Winder Wesleyan Church. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Jo Starnes Manders; and a brother, Johnny Manders.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Rogers, Bethlehem; two sons, Jason Rogers (Becky), Winder, and Justin Rogers, Bethlehem; a brother, Jimmy Manders (Faye), Winder; a sister, Cathy Elder (David), Winder; four grandchildren, Hope Lowry, Rob and Dylan Manders and Wyatt Rogers; and two great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brantley Lowry.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 2, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnis Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
