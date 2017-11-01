A woman and her child were injured in downtown Statham Tuesday night after they were hit by a car while crossing a crosswalk.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 47-year-old male driver was traveling north on Ga. 211 at its intersection with Railroad Street and went through a marked crosswalk, striking the woman, 29, and her son, 5, with the front right side of his Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
Both the woman and her child were transported to area hospitals. The boy was life-flighted, according to the GSP.
Neither the GSP nor Barrow County Emergency Services had official word on their conditions Wednesday morning.
Charges against the driver are pending.
Several pedestrians were out in downtown Statham on Tuesday night as Halloween trick-or-treating activities were held.
Mother, child hit by car in downtown Statham
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry